HUDSON (CBS) – Hudson firefighters reminded the public that the ice is not currently safe to be on after a man and child were rescued when their ATV fell into a frigid lake.
It happened Sunday around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Centennial Beach on Fort Meadow reservoir.
Firefighters put on rescue suits and went into the water on an inflatable ice boat.
The man and child were pulled from the water and taken to UMass Worcester for treatment. No firefighters were hurt.
At the time the ATV crashed into the water, the ice was only about 1.5-to-2 inches thick.
“The ice is not safe to be on right now for recreational purposes,” the fire department said.