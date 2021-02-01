BOSTON (CBS) – A powerful nor’easter dumped a significant amount of snow across Massachusetts Monday.
Here are the latest snowfall totals in Massachusetts from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers.
Westfield 10.0″
Springfield 9.2”
Westhampton 9.0″
Acton 7.6″
Auburn 7.5″
Chicopee 7.5″
Sutton 6.5″
Sudbury 6.0″
Hudson 5.7″
Easthampton 5.5″
Lunenburg 5.4″
Worcester 5.2″
Grafton 5.0″
Lancaster 5.0″
Framingham 4.8″
Wilmington 4.5″
Norwood 3.5″
Lowell 3.2″
North Chelmsford 3.0″
Attleboro 3.0″
Mansfield 1.5″