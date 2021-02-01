BOSTON (CBS) – The mass COVID-19 vaccination site at Fenway Park opened Monday, trying to get as many people in as possible before the storm hit. Those who couldn’t make it in were allowed to reschedule appointments.
Fenway opened up an hour and 15 minutes early on it’s first day as a vaccination site as Massachusetts began Phase 2 of vaccinations Monday, as those over age 75 became eligible.
Fenway Park mass vaccination site opens for phase two. Closing early today due to the storm and trying to get in as many people as possible or rescheduling appointments. #wbz pic.twitter.com/vPGaM1C6z6
— Beth Germano (@BethWBZ) February 1, 2021
There was a steady stream of people all morning coming to get their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
“Oh, I think it’s a historical moment. I’m just happy I’m here,” one woman told WBZ-TV. “I have great grandchildren which I haven’t seen. Or grandchildren I haven’t seen, although I know I won’t be able to see them in a month or two. We’ll still have this COVID I’m sure, but maybe it’ll be 4 months instead of 8 months.”
“It’s a great day to be here, getting our shot, hopefully moving forward for everyone if everyone gets the shot, we’ll be getting through this,” a man told WBZ.
The goal is to administer at least 500 shots a day at Fenway and ramp that up to 1,250 as more of the vaccine becomes available.
Visit Mass.Gov/CovidVaccine to find out when you’re eligible and to book an appointment.