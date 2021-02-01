Red Sox Second Baseman Dustin Pedroia Announces His Retirement After 17 SeasonsIt's an end of an era for the Boston Red Sox. Second baseman Dustin Pedroia, who won three World Series championships while with the team, has announced his retirement from baseball.

Danny Amendola Downplays Bill Belichick's Impact: 'Tom Brady Is The Patriot Way'"Tom Brady is the Patriot Way," Amendola insisted. "And that's the reason why Tom Brady's in the Super Bowl right now and the Patriots aren't."

Matthew Stafford's Patriots Rejection Provides Jarring Reality Check For New EnglandMatthew Stafford would have accepted a trade anywhere except New England. While his situation may be unique, that's nevertheless a jarring reality check for the Patriots.

Sports Final: Celtics-Lakers Rivalry SpecialIf you missed the epic Celtics-Lakers Rivalry Special on WBZ-TV's Sports Final, we've got you covered!

No Love Lost? Legends From Both Sides Reflect On Celtics-Lakers RivalryThe Celtics and the Lakers have one of the best rivalries in sports. Though most of the players involved have some level of respect for each other, others really don't like each other.