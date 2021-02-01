CANTON (CBS) — Dunkin’ fans have a chance to start their weeks in February with a complimentary cup of joe. The Canton-based chain has kicked off “Free Coffee Mondays.”
DD Perks members can get a free medium hot coffee with any purchase every Monday in February.
Members can order their free coffee ahead via the app or show their QR code to the cashier before they pay.
Dunkin’ says it’s a boost for coffee lovers “as we head into the home stretch of winter”. . . . as New England braces for a winter storm this week.