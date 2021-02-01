BOSTON (CBS) — Rep. Lori Trahan said she is being as cautious as possible after she tested positive for coronavirus last Thursday. The representative gave an update on her health while she spoke with regional business leaders hosted by the New England Council on Monday morning.
“Apart from some of the more typical and mild COVID symptoms, I’ve been extremely lucky, and gratefully my husband and my two young daughters have tested negative,” Trahan said. “We’re taking every appropriate precaution but I expect to be back to full health in no time at all.”
She is isolated in a part of her house and said the family dog has “chosen me to quarantine with.”
“Still, I would ask all of your to remain vigilant,” Trahan said. “I know that we’re all exhausted from following the health and safety protocol, we want to be with our friends and our colleagues, and our family but this pandemic isn’t beaten yet despite the tremendous breakthroughs we’ve seen especially in vaccine development.”
Trahan received the first dose of a COVID vaccine during the week before her diagnosis.