WEYMOUTH (CBS) – Police are asking witnesses to come forward after one person was killed and two others shot at a Weymouth townhouse complex. It happened just before 3 a.m. along Patriot Parkway.
One person suffered fatal gunshot wounds. He was later identified as 30-year-old Eric Small of Cambridge. Two others were shot, and one person was hurt at the scene.
Weymouth Police said the incident may have stemmed from an event inside one of the apartments. Small was found near one of the entrances to the building.
There have been no arrests made, but police said there is no threat to the public.
Several people likely left the area as the shooting unfolded, investigators said. Anyone who was at the townhouse complex or witnessed the shooting is asked to contact police.