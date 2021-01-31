Report: Matthew Stafford Told Lions To Trade Him 'Anywhere But New England'According to a new report, Matthew Stafford was against being traded to New England.

Marcus Smart Out 2-3 Weeks After Suffering Calf Injury In Celtics' Loss To LakersCeltics guard Marcus Smart is expected to miss 2-3 weeks with a calf strain.

Kemba Walker Believes His Struggles Are Mental, And Celtics Believe He'll Shake Them Off SoonKemba Walker usually thrives with the ball in his hand and a chance to win the game. But on Saturday night, nothing wanted to fall for the point guard, and it cost the Celtics in the team's biggest game of the season.

Patriots Showed Interest, But Matthew Stafford Instead Sent To Rams As Part Of Blockbuster TradeThere was a blockbuster trade involving an NFL quarterback late Saturday night, and it did not involve the New England Patriots.

Anthony Davis Scores 27, Lakers Hold Off Celtics 96-95The Los Angeles Lakers hung on to beat the Boston Celtics 96-95 on Saturday night when Daniel Theis missed a follow shot at the buzzer.