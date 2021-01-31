CBSN BostonWatch Now
CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – Two Massachusetts residents were seriously hurt in snowmobile crashes Saturday in New Hampshire.

New Hampshire Fish and Game said that Saturday morning a North Andover woman was riding on trails in Randolph, N.H. when she lost control of a snowmobile she was renting and crashed into a tree.

The woman’s injuries are described as “serious but non-life threatening.”

A North Andover woman was injured when she crashed a rented snowmobile into a tree in Randolph, N.H. (Image Credit: New Hampshire Fish and Game)

Late Saturday night, officials said a Reading man was riding a snowmobile across first Connecticut Lake in Pittsburg.

A snowmoible crash in Pittsburg, N.H. left a Reading man with serious injuries. (Image Credit: New Hampshire Fish and Game)

The driver told officials he was driving fast, lost control and hit some rocks near the shoreline.

The driver was flown to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center with serious injuries.

