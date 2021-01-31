FOXBORO (CBS) – There was a blockbuster trade involving an NFL quarterback late Saturday night, and it did not involve the New England Patriots. But it does take one potential Patriots quarterback off the board.
According to multiple reports, the Rams and Lions agreed on a trade that will send Matthew Stafford to Los Angeles in exchange for Jared Goff, a third-round draft pick in 2021 and first-round selections in 2022 and 2023.
Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated said Saturday before the trade was agreed upon that the Patriots were among the teams interested in acquiring Stafford.
According to the NFL Network, more than six teams made offers on Stafford before he was traded to the Rams.
So with Stafford out of the mix, the Patriots will have to turn elsewhere as they look for their next quarterback.