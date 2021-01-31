BOSTON (CBS) — It was not a pretty sight when Celtics guard Marcus Smart collapsed in pain during the fourth quarter of Saturday night’s loss to the L.A. Lakers in Boston. Smart landed awkwardly while going up for a rebound and had to be helped off the court.

The Celtics quickly announced that Smart suffered a calf injury and would not return, but replays are painting a much grimmer possibility for the guard’s left leg. Boston will be hoping for the best when Smart gets an MRI on Sunday.

It was a no-contact injury for Smart, and those don’t usually end well for players. Visions of Kevin Durant’s Achilles injury during the 2019 NBA Finals began to resurface when ABC played a slow-motion replay of Smart’s injury on Saturday night.

🙏🙏🙏 @smart_MS3 Marcus Smart has a left calf strain, per the team.pic.twitter.com/fR3Wn8KZRk — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) January 31, 2021

Losing Smart for any stretch will pose problems for Boston, now 10-8 on the season after Saturday night’s loss. Smart entered Saturday night’s game averaging career highs in points (13.2) and assists (6.0), but he brings so much more to the table with his tenacious defense.

“Marcus is essential to our team– he’s been great,” Jaylen Brown said after Saturday’s 96-95 loss. “Whether the numbers show it or not, Marcus has been a leader on this team. He’s been somebody that has been looking to get guys the ball in the right spots, including me. So to have him go down in the middle of the game like that, definitely had everybody concerned.

“Hopefully, the MRI is negative and we get him back and we can get some wins on the road,” added Brown.

The Celtics begin a five-game West Coast road trip on Tuesday night, but chances are the team will not have Smart’s services for a while.