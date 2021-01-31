BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 2,546 new confirmed COVID cases and 46 additional deaths in the state on Sunday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 498,145 while the total number of deaths is 14,287.
There were 93,918 total new tests reported.
As of Sunday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 3.61%.
There are 1,676 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Sunday, which is a decrease of 63 since Saturday. There are 371 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 71,948 active cases in Massachusetts.