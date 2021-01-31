CBSN BostonWatch Now
BOSTON (CBS) – Boston is taking a step forward again in its coronavirus re-opening plan after pausing it for a month while bracing for a post-holiday-surge in COVID cases.

Starting Monday the city moves on to Phase 3, Step 1 in its plan.

That means gyms, movie theaters, museums, aquariums, and sight-seeing tours such as harbor cruises can resume business.

Most businesses will still need to follow the state’s 25% capacity limit that is in place until at least February 8.

