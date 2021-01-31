BOSTON (CBS) — Five people were hurt and an ambulance was seriously damaged after a crash left the vehicle on its side Sunday. It happened at the intersection of Market Street and Western Avenue in Boston around 1 p.m.
Mass. State Police said the ambulance was driving with the emergency lights and siren when another car collided with it.
Three Armstrong Ambulance employees in the ambulance were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. No patients were in the ambulance at the time.
There were two people in the other car involved. One was taken to a hospital with minor injuries and the other was treated at the scene and released, State Police said.
The ambulance and the other car involved needed to be towed from the scene.
State Police are investigating.