GORHAM, N.H. (CBS) — A Watertown man is seriously hurt after he was thrown from his snowmobile while on a guided tour in New Hampshire. The crash happened on the Town Access Trail in Gorham around noon on Friday.
According to the N.H. Fish and Game Department, 30-year-old Konstantin Ioannidis was driving his rented snowmobile when it went off the trail and hit a tree. He was thrown from the machine and sustained “significant injuries.”
He was taken to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin.
Ioannidis had never been on a snowmobile before and was only minutes into the ride, the department said.
Conservation Officers believe inexperience was the primary cause of the crash.