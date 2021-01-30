BOSTON (CBS) – As temperatures plunge, homeless shelters like the Pine Street Inn in Boston are working around the clock to keep people warm.
“Really since Tuesday, we’ve been out trying to talk people into coming in,” said Lyndia Downie, President of the Pine Street Inn.
They’ve deployed their van from the late night into the early morning hours, warning those without a home to prepare for the frigid temperatures. Downie says they’ve freed up beds and opened up hotel rooms.
But it’s mission has been made even more difficult by the pandemic.
“We’ll work really hard to make sure we have space for people, I think what is challenging this year is trying to do our best to social distance within that space,” Downie said.
People walking around Copley Square in Boston bundled up. The temperatures are so cold, the city activated its warming centers during the day.
Downie says her biggest worry kicks in when the sun goes down because places close and the options to stay warm are limited.
“There’s a core group out there who’ve been out there for the past couple of nights. People won’t come in, and we can’t force people to come in,” Downie said.
Shelters say people can help the homeless stay warm by donating hats, gloves and gift cards.