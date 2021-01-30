CANTON (CBS) – After more than a century in business, a longtime dance studio in Canton is shutting its doors for good.
Hazel Boone Dance Studio announced via a Facebook live video that it will close on April 1 after being in business for 110 years. Like so many other businesses, it seems the pandemic might’ve been the final blow.
“Unfortunately, our number of students has significantly declined. Without the income from our spring recital and summer program, we have been struggling financially. After winter break, our number of students dropped lower,” said Hazel Boone Dance Studio Director Holly Costa. “This is the most difficult decision I have made. The Hazel Boone Dance Studio will be closing after April 1.”
The studio had been able to do some recitals via Zoom but not enough for the studio to stay open.
In the video, Costa said that the dance classes and recitals will continue until the April 1 date.
“Rest assured, we will continue to dance for joy until then.”