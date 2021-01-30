CANTON (CBS) – The Blue Hills Ski Area in Canton will reopen on Sunday after briefly closing for a state inspection of the double chair lift. The facility was closed on Saturday for an inspection of the double chair lift after issues surrounding it.
It will open again at 8 a.m. on Sunday and close at 8 p.m., with all programs running as scheduled.
“Thank you for all your patience as we have been working closely with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to complete inspection of our double chair lift,” wrote the Blue Hills Ski Area on their Facebook page. “The Recreational Tramway Board has reviewed all reports and inspections and determined the Lift is safe for operation. The Tramway Board voted unanimously to re-open the Lift. See you tomorrow!”
On Thursday, some skiers were stuck on the lift for 40 minutes before crews were able to reach them. According to the Canton Fire Department, a number of skiers were entangled in a few wires while on the lift but no injuries were reported.
On Monday, a seven-year-old boy fell 35 feet from a ski lift. He was med-flighted to Boston Children’s Hospital, though his injuries were described as non-life-threatening.