BLACKSTONE (CBS) — One person was found dead after a fire in Blackstone early Saturday. A fire was reported at a two-family home on Auclaire Street around 2:20 a.m.
There were heavy flames and a person trapped on the second floor when crews arrived on scene.
“Tried to make entry into the building, we were told that there was possibly someone trapped inside the second floor. We were unable to make entry into the building because of the volume of the fire,” said Blackstone Fire Chief Michael Sweeney.
Firefighters were also up against frigid temperatures and windy conditions. At the time, it was 6 degrees outside in Blackstone.
The state Department of Fire Services the victim was an adult but did not provide an identity.
No firefighters were injured.
It is unclear what started the fire. The Blackstone Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating.