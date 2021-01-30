BOSTON (CBS) — The Better Business Bureau is warning people not to share pictures of their COVID-19 vaccine card on social media, despite how excited they are. After getting the first dose of a COVID vaccine, you’ll get a card with personal information.
“Unfortunately, your card has your full name and birthday on it, as well as information about where you got your vaccine. If your social media privacy settings aren’t set high, you may be giving valuable information away for anyone to use,” said the B.B.B.
Scammers can use that information to make and sell phony cards online, which has already happened in the United Kingdom.
If you want to share that you got vaccinated, the B.B.B. recommends posting a picture of your vaccine sticker instead.