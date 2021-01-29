BOSTON (CBS) – Does art with a side of food and beverage sound like your style? Or a hike followed by a fire pit? Those are some of the options on this week’s To Do List.

ARTS & ALE

Looking to try something different? A brand new tour option is now available at the deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum on Sunday afternoons. It’s called the Art & Ales Tour, which starts with a one hour tour of sculptures in the park – talking about things like artists and the history of the museum – followed by drinks and food in the outdoor courtyard.

https://thetrustees.org/event/59503/

When: Sundays at 2pm through March 28th

Where: deCordova Sculpture Park & Museum, Lincoln

Cost: Member Adult $32; Member Child $24; Nonmember Adult $40; Nonmember Child $30;

OUTDOOR WINTER FUN

On the weekends, stop by the Fruitlands Museum in Harvard for some winter fun. Whether you’re hiking, snowshoeing, or cross country skiing there are plenty of trails to explore. After your outdoor adventure, warm up by renting a private fire pit for up to six people.

https://thetrustees.org/event/59095/

When: Saturdays and Sundays through March 21

Where: Fruitlands Museum, Harvard MA

Cost: Member Carload FREE; Nonmember Carload $15

DRIVE-IN MOVIES

Craft Food Halls is hosting two drive-in movie theaters: one at Revolution Hall in Lexington and the other at Citypoint in Waltham. At both places you’ll find weekly showings of popular movies like Star Wars, Up and Jumanji. Price of admission is 20 dollars per vehicle.

https://craftfoodhalls.com/drive-in

Where: Revolution Hall Lexington, CityPoint Waltham

When: Times Vary; Check full schedule at https://craftfoodhalls.com/drive-in