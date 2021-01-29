MARSHFIELD (CBS) – A Marshfield woman charged with killing her husband, a Boston firefighter, collapsed in court Friday afternoon.
Christine Ricci, 46, was brought to Plymouth District Court to be arraigned on one count of murder. She had a medical emergency and collapsed. The arraignment was put on hold and an emergency medical team was called in to help her. There’s no word yet on her condition.
Emergency personnel hustle into the courtroom to help defendant Christine Ricci who collapsed in court #wbz pic.twitter.com/A04EBOwzqw
— Paul Burton (@PaulWBZ) January 29, 2021
The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office said Ricci stabbed her husband, 51-year-old Michael Ricci, at their house on Moraine Street late Thursday afternoon.
Police were called and Michael Ricci was rushed to South Shore Hospital where he died from stab wounds. His wife was arrested. There is no word yet on a motive.
“This is an awful tragedy. Michael was a valued member of the Boston Fire Department for 23 years. He will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family,” the department said in a statement Friday.