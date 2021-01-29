BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 2,781 new confirmed COVID cases and 98 additional deaths in the state on Friday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 491,642 while the total number of deaths is 14,154.
There were 86,197 total new tests reported.
As of Friday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 4.28%.
There are 1,789 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Friday, which is a decrease of 89 since Thursday. There are 412 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 74,595 active cases in Massachusetts.