BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Mayor Marty Walsh’s confirmation hearing to be President Joe Biden’s labor secretary is now scheduled for Feb. 4.
In early January, Biden announced Walsh as his labor secretary nomination. Walsh’s name had been floated as a potential choice for the position since November.
“He sees how union workers have been holding this country together during this crisis, health care workers keeping our hospitals safe, clean and effective and efficient,” said Biden when he formally introduced Walsh as his nominee. “This is one of the most important departments to me; I trust Mayor Walsh.”
Video of the hearing on Feb. 4 will be made available here. It is set to start around 10 a.m.
As of right now, if Walsh resigned before March 15, the city would have to hold a special election to fill the rest of his term.
So far, Boston City Councilors Annissa Essaibi George, Michelle Wu and Andrea Campbell have officially announced their candidacy for Mayor.