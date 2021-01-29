FOXBORO (CBS) – As Gillette Stadium gears up to begin administering coronavirus vaccines to residents 75 and older on Monday, a snowstorm will be passing through Massachusetts early next week.

So, what may happen to someone’s appointment at Gillette this week if heavy snow does make its way to Foxborough?

Cambridge-based CIC Health, the entity operating the stadium’s vaccination site, said it’s still moving forward as normal for early next week but will make changes if necessary.

“CIC Health is planning to keep operations going,” a CIC Health representative told WBZ-TV on Friday.

In the case that CIC Health needs to close the site due to weather, they will contact those expected to get a shot by email and “make sure that they have a rescheduled appointment.”

According to WBZ-TV’s Executive Weather Producer Terry Eliasen, the storm timeline “appears to be late Monday afternoon and evening through Tuesday. There is potential for a significant amount of snow with this system, track dependent as always.”

On Wednesday, Massachusetts residents age 75 and older were able to begin registering for a coronavirus vaccine appointment. Shots are scheduled to begin being administered starting Monday as part of Phase 2 of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan.

Eligible residents can click here to register for an appointment at Gillette Stadium through CIC Health.

Fallon Ambulance will be administering the vaccines at Gillette Stadium and Mass. General Brigham is providing medical oversight.