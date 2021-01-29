BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins should get the team’s top goal-scorer back for Saturday night’s showdown with the Washington Capitals. David Pastrnak is set to make his season debut after missing the first seven games of the season.
Pastrnak underwent right hip surgery back in September, an injury that he said has been bothering him for almost a year when he spoke with reporters on Friday. But the forward also said he is now pain-free, and ready to start scoring goals for the Bruins once again.
“I feel great. It’s been a long road, a lot of practices behind me. I feel ready,” said Pastrnak. “I feel 100 percent. It’s been awesome. We’ll see what’s going to happen but I’m pretty sure I’m ready to go.”
Pastrnak just started taking contact at practice on Monday, and head coach Bruce Cassidy said that the team is still awaiting medical clearance before he’s officially given the green light for Saturday.
“It sounds like he’s checked all the boxes, but tomorrow we’ll make that decision,” said Cassidy. “So, trending very well. Today was a very light day for him. They pushed him this week, so if he wakes up with no residual effects and feels good, my guess is he’s got a good chance to play tomorrow night.”
Cassidy sounded like someone who is expecting to have his 48-goal scorer back in the mix. And when Pasta does return to the B’s lineup, it will be in his usual spot on the top line with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand.
Boston has had very little issues putting the puck in the net during the team’s four-game winning streak. The Bruins have scored 17 goals over the last four games, including nine during 5-on-5 play. Adding Pastrnak back to the mix will only increase Boston’s firepower on offense.