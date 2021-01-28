WORCESTER (CBS) – Like a lot of seniors, many of Arlene Taylor’s friends in Worcester are saying the same thing about the process of signing up for a COVID-19 vaccine. “I had a friend of mine who was on the phone for two days and he still couldn’t get an appointment,” the 80-year-old said.

On Thursday, Worcester city officials preached patience as they laid out the latest COVID-19 infection and vaccination data.

“We understand there’s a lot of frustration. We share your frustration. But together as a team we will get through this,” Mayor Joseph Petty said.

Right now, the city has three vaccination sites: the Worcester Senior Center, UMass Memorial Hospital, and Central Mass. Allergy and Asthma Care.

Starting next week, the city will receive 950 vaccines a week for the senior center site as it continues to vaccinate first responders who are in Phase 1 of the state’s vaccine plan.

“That’s not a lot of vaccine for a lot of demands,” City Manager Edward Augustus, Jr., said.

City Officials are hopeful that the state will approve a super vaccination site location in Worcester. Augustus says the city already has a potential location and the staff needed to operate it.

“We’ve made it clear to the state that we want a supersite. We need a supersite here in the city of Worcester. The state has assured us that that is there goal,” Augustus said.

For now, there is a supersite at Fenway Park in Boston, Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, the Doubletree Hotel in Danvers, and the Eastfield Mall in Springfield.

There is currently no supersite location in Central Massachusetts.