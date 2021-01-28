BOSTON (CBS) – Governor Charlie Baker will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon and is expected to face questions about the bumpy rollout of the state’s COVID vaccine registration for residents 75 and older.
You can watch it live at 12 p.m. on CBSN Boston in the video above.
Baker will be joined at the press conference by Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito will join Sec. of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kennealy to make an announcement about the state’s COVID-19 Small Business Grant Program.
The governor is also expected to be asked about the COVID vaccine registration process, which got off to a bumpy start on Wednesday for people over 75 years who are eligible to receive their shots starting February 1.
Though many residents said on Wednesday they were unable to sign up for appointments, more have reached out to WBZ-TV on Thursday saying they have since been able to make an appointment.
Visit Mass.Gov/CovidVaccine to find out when you’re eligible and to book an appointment.