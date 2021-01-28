BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 4,222 new confirmed COVID cases and 43 additional deaths in the state on Thursday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 488,861 while the total number of deaths is 14,056.
There were 116,963 total new tests reported.
As of Thursday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 4.44%.
There are 1,878 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Thursday, which is a decrease of 52 since Wednesday. There are 442 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 78,171 active cases in Massachusetts.