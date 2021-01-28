Financial Analyst Larry Glazer Explains What Is Happening With GameStop's Stock Price SoaringCBSN Boston's Paula Ebben sat down with Larry Glazer of Mayflower Advisors to talk about GameStop's stock price rising as reddit investors take on Wall Street.

40 minutes ago

Maine Man Will Keep His Streak Intact Of Attending Every Super Bowl84-year-old Don Crisman has tickets to Super Bowl LV in Tampa and will spend a week there around the big day.

48 minutes ago

Gov. Baker On Biggest Criticisms Of First Day Of Phase 2 COVID Vaccine RegistrationIn his press conference on Thursday, Gov. Charlie Baker highlighted the need for call centers as one of the biggest issues for people 75 and older who tried to sign up for a COVID vaccine appointment.

2 hours ago

Gov. Baker Announces Thousands Of COVID Vaccine Appointments Will Be Added Weekly To Mass Vaccination SitesIn his press conference on Thursday, Gov. Charlie Baker said, “Right now there's obviously a high demand for a limited number of appointments. But more importantly, people should know that appointments are being added to many sites every day, and at the mass vaccination sites once a week.”

3 hours ago

WBZ News Update For January 28, 2021Paula Ebben and Jacob Wycoff have your latest news and weather headlines.

3 hours ago