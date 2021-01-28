Gov. Baker On Biggest Criticisms Of First Day Of Phase 2 COVID Vaccine RegistrationIn his press conference on Thursday, Gov. Charlie Baker highlighted the need for call centers as one of the biggest issues for people 75 and older who tried to sign up for a COVID vaccine appointment.

24 minutes ago

Gov. Baker Announces Thousands Of COVID Vaccine Appointments Will Be Added Weekly To Mass Vaccination SitesIn his press conference on Thursday, Gov. Charlie Baker said, “Right now there's obviously a high demand for a limited number of appointments. But more importantly, people should know that appointments are being added to many sites every day, and at the mass vaccination sites once a week.”

52 minutes ago

WBZ News Update For January 28, 2021Paula Ebben and Jacob Wycoff have your latest news and weather headlines.

1 hour ago

WBZ Midday Forecast For January 28Jacob Wycoff has your latest weather forecast.

1 hour ago

Keller: William Gross Not Likely To Run For MayorWBZ TV political analyst Jon Keller says sources tell him the retiring Boston Police Commissioner is not likely to run for mayor.

1 hour ago