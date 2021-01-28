BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts will launch a telephone call center for residents who are unable to sign up for their COVID vaccine using the state’s website.
Read: When Can I Get My COVID Vaccine?
Wednesday was the first day people over 75 could sign up to receive vaccinations, which will begin on February 1.
Gov. Charlie Baker was asked about criticism after a large number of people said they had difficulties making appointments on the state’s website. More people said they had success Thursday on Day 2.
There is currently no way for people to make appointments unless they use the website, something Baker said will change.
“We need some sort of a call center that people who can’t use the online system can access. We agree with that, and that’ll be happening next week,” said Baker.
Find: Massachusetts Vaccine Sites
Baker did not announce specifics of the plan, but said he is confident it will be a seamless process.
“We’ve been staffing call centers since this pandemic began, and we’ve been staffing them in a pretty big hurry, in many cases on some fairly complicated topics. We’re pretty good at it,” said Baker. “We’re late, but we’re pretty good at it. I don’t worry about whether or not the call center will be able to serve people appropriately.”
Visit Mass.Gov/CovidVaccine to find out when you’re eligible and to book an appointment.