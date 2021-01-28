BOSTON (CBS) – A state senator has filed emergency legislation that he says could end the confusion surrounding coronavirus vaccine registration in Massachusetts.
Senator Eric Lesser wants to create a one-stop online portal for both desktop and mobile devices. He also wants a 24-hour free hotline in several languages to help people through the process.
Massachusetts residents 75 and older experienced issues and long delays on Wednesday, the first day they were eligible to sign up for appointments to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.
“This is a country you can order a pair of jeans and get it delivered to you in two days from Alaska,” Sen. Lesser said. “We should be able to figure out how to set up a one-stop online portal and a corresponding 24/7 helpline for people who need to get these urgent and lifesaving medications booked.”
The legislation already has more than 30 cosponsors. If passed, it would go into effect immediately.
Gov. Charlie Baker said Thursday the state is working to set up a call center.
Visit Mass.Gov/CovidVaccine to find out when you’re eligible and to book an appointment.