Bergeron Leads Bruins To 4-1 Win Over PenguinsPatrice Bergeron had 2 goals and the Boston Bruins won their fourth straight game, 4-1 over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Patriots' Berj Najarian Doing Everything He Can To Help ArmeniaThe Patriots have embraced the mission of one of their own who is hoping to make a difference on the other side of the world.

Super Bowl LV Prop Bets: 'I'm Going To Go With Tom Brady,' To Win MVP, Says SportsLine's Kenny WhiteSuper Bowl LV, between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will offer a plethora prop bets for the interested sports fan.

Patriots Invite 8 'Healthcare Superheroes' To Super Bowl In TampaThe New England Patriots have selected eight “healthcare superheroes” from Mass General Hospital to attend Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida.

Tom Brady Reiterates Love For New England, Even Though He Originally Didn't Know Where It WasTom Brady has nothing but good things to say about his time in New England, even though he had no idea where New England was when he was drafted back in 2000.