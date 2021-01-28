WEATHER ALERT:Temperatures To Plummet, Dangerous Wind Chills Friday And Saturday
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Boston News, Coronavirus Vaccine, Fenway Park

BOSTON (CBS) – COVID-19 vaccines will begin being administered inside Fenway Park starting next Monday, and the historic park is all set up for the occasion.

Here is what Fenway’s Mass COVID Vaccine Center currently looks like, and how it will look once vaccines are given out:

A look outside of Fenway Park as it prepares to be utilized as a vaccination site.(Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox)

The scoreboard displays signage as the ballpark is prepped to become a COVID-19 Coronavirus public vaccination site at Fenway Park. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox)

The concourse undergoes preparations to serve as a COVID-19 vaccination site at Fenway Park. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox)

Another look at the concourse as it undergoes preparation. 
(Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox)

Signs installed inside Fenway as to where to go and what to be ready to share. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox)

On January 19, the Red Sox and CIC Health announced the ballpark will officially start administering shots to eligible recipients.

Fenway will be vaccinating 500 people a day to start, but the hope is to quickly get up to administering thousands of shots per day. Wednesday was the first day that anyone over the age of 75 became eligible to sign up for vaccine appointments. Another 20,000 total new appointments became available Thursday at Fenway Park.

Visit Mass.Gov/CovidVaccine to find out when you’re eligible and to book an appointment.

