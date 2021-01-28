BOSTON (CBS) – COVID-19 vaccines will begin being administered inside Fenway Park starting next Monday, and the historic park is all set up for the occasion.
Here is what Fenway’s Mass COVID Vaccine Center currently looks like, and how it will look once vaccines are given out:
On January 19, the Red Sox and CIC Health announced the ballpark will officially start administering shots to eligible recipients.
Fenway will be vaccinating 500 people a day to start, but the hope is to quickly get up to administering thousands of shots per day. Wednesday was the first day that anyone over the age of 75 became eligible to sign up for vaccine appointments. Another 20,000 total new appointments became available Thursday at Fenway Park.
Visit Mass.Gov/CovidVaccine to find out when you’re eligible and to book an appointment.