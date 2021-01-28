Super Bowl LV Prop Bets: 'I'm Going To Go With Tom Brady,' To Win MVP, Says SportsLine's Kenny WhiteSuper Bowl LV, between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will offer a plethora prop bets for the interested sports fan.

Patriots Invite 8 'Healthcare Superheroes' To Super Bowl In TampaThe New England Patriots have selected eight “healthcare superheroes” from Mass General Hospital to attend Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida.

Tom Brady Reiterates Love For New England, Even Though He Originally Didn't Know Where It WasTom Brady has nothing but good things to say about his time in New England, even though he had no idea where New England was when he was drafted back in 2000.

Tom Brady Will Be Wearing White Jersey In Super Bowl ... And That May Be Good News For BucsTom Brady was likely not upset when he learned what he'll be wearing on Super Sunday.

Patriots QB Watch: Mac Jones Looking Good At Senior Bowl PracticesIf you're wondering who might be the Patriots' QB of the future, then Alabama's Mac Jones is worth watching closely this week.