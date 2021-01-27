WESTPORT (CBS) – Firefighters in safety suits rescued an injured swan from the Westport River on Tuesday, using the experience as a training exercise for future emergencies.
The swan was stuck in water that was only about one foot deep. But the river was covered in ice.
So a firefighter crawled out on the ice to reach the swan.
The firefighter was able to grab the swan, withstanding “a wing to the head and some pecks to the hands.”
After returning to shore, the swan was brought to the animal control officer.
“This offered a good training opportunity, as well as keeping the public off the ice, who were trying to assist the injured swan prior to our arrival,” firefighters said. “Reminder no ice is safe at this time!”