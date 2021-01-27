BOSTON (CBS) – Governor Charlie Baker will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon and is expected to face questions about the bumpy rollout of the state’s COVID vaccine registration website for residents 75 and older.
Baker will be joined at the press conference by Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Sec. of Administration and Finance Michael Heffernan to announce the administration’s Fiscal Year 2022 budget proposal.
But the governor is also expected to receive questions as many residents have struggled signing up for their COVID vaccine when the process began on Wednesday.
Phase 2 of the state’s vaccine plan gets underway February 1 with shots set to begin for residents 75 and older. Once that group is vaccinated, people over 65 are also eligible.
