BOSTON (CBS) — There will be no actual Pro Bowl this year, as the NFL deemed it unnecessary to fly in players from all around the country for the exhibitioniest of all exhibitions. But the honor of being considered among the best of the best remains the same, and players still enjoy that level of prestige.

Stephon Gilmore, for one, was a happy camper when his Pro Bowl jersey arrived. Even though he won’t be getting in some work against the best receivers in football, he still seemed to be quite excited when he shared a photo of his jersey on Twitter.

If you know ball you know 🔒#4th Pro bowl pic.twitter.com/dEh727kiYz — The Gilly Lock (@BumpNrunGilm0re) January 27, 2021

That shipment likely made Gilmore feel a bit better, after he had tweeted during the divisional round that he misses participating in the NFL playoffs.

Miss playoff football — The Gilly Lock (@BumpNrunGilm0re) January 18, 2021

As Gilmore noted, this is his fourth time being selected to the Pro Bowl, and his third straight year earning the honors. His first Pro Bowl selection came in 2016, his final year in Buffalo. While his 2020 season wasn’t quite at the level of his Defensive Player of the Year season in 2019, the 30-year-old Gilmore maintained his reputation as one of the best cornerbacks in the league.