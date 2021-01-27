PLYMOUTH (CBS) – Billy Brunstrom is a physical education teacher at Manomet Elementary in Plymouth. The other day, as the kids were being dismissed for the day, an 11-year-old caught Billy’s eye.
“The student did the correct thing where they the universal sign for choking.” Brunstrom didn’t hesitate, especially as he noticed the student was discolored. “I didn’t ask questions, didn’t do anything; I just got to work with the Heimlich.”
“We’re so lucky to have Billy here,” said school nurse Luanne Nemes. “He saw it, assessed it and went right into action.”
The food popped out of the mouth of the 11-year-old girl, who had started to become discolored.
But the teachers are also giving the little girl a lot of credit. Her name is Hannah, and Hannah knew the universal sign for choking – both hands crossed at the neck. That’s what Billy Brunstrom had noticed.
“It was scary,” said Hannah.
When it was over, the school nurse, Luanne Nemes did what most nurses would love to do.
” I did what Hannah needed: I hugged and I hugged her really tight.”