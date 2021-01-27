Tom Brady Had A Pretty Great Reason For Considering Jersey Number 7 With BuccaneersTB12 almost became TB7 in Tompa Bay. His GM explained why.

Why Curt Schilling Is Still Mad At Red Sox OwnershipCurt Schilling made sure to attack Red Sox owner John Henry and chairman Tom Werner in a message written to the Hall of Fame.

Why Wednesday Night's Game Is An Important One For The CelticsWednesday night in San Antonio is a big evening for the Boston Celtics. For the first time all season, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Kemba Walker will take the floor together.

Stephon Gilmore Shows Off Pro Bowl Jersey: 'If You Know Ball You Know'The honor of being considered among the best of the best remains the same, and players still enjoy that level of Pro Bowl prestige.

Torrey Pines Profile: Municipal Beauty Is Home For Farmers Insurance OpenPerched along the magnificent Pacific coast, Torrey Pines' North and South Courses challenge the PGA Tour's best in a serene setting.