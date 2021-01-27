OAK BLUFFS (CBS) — A distinctive home on Martha’s Vineyard is on the market. “The Pink House” in Oak Bluffs, built in 1870, is listed for $635,000.
Broker Lisa Lucier says it’s “one of the most well-known cottages in the Martha’s Vineyard Camp Meeting Association.” The Association oversees many colorful “Gingerbread Cottages” that date back to the 19th century, when the cottages replaced tents set up by Methodist preachers.
The two-bedroom, one bath Pink House was restored in 2017 with refinished pine floors, new kitchen applies and a new paint job. The backyard includes a new brick patio and stone alleyway.
“The cottage is brighter than most with a unique picture window in the living area,” the listing states. “This well-maintained cottage is being sold Turn-Key including the artwork!”
Click here to see the full listing.