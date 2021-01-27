MERRIMACK, N.H. (CBS) – A New Hampshire woman was arrested Tuesday after she allegedly attacked another person using a 24-ounce Twisted Tea can.
Faith Haggerty turned herself into Merrimack Police on a warrant charging her with domestic related simple assault.
On January 17, Haggerty allegedly used the can to hit a person she was in a relationship with in the face.
The victim suffered bruising in the attack.
Following her arrest, Haggerty was released on personal recognizance bail. She is scheduled to appear in Merrimack 9th Circuit Court on February 9.