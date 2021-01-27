BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 3,022 new confirmed COVID cases and 83 additional deaths in the state on Wednesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 484,639 while the total number of deaths is 14,013.
There were 96,203 total new tests reported.
As of Wednesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 4.67%.
There are 1,930 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Wednesday, which is a decrease of 21 since Tuesday. There are 418 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 80,909 active cases in Massachusetts.