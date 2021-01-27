BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins skated away with an overtime win over the Penguins on Tuesday night. But they did not skate away unscathed.

Boston head coach Bruce Cassidy provided some injury updates on Wednesday afternoon, and neither winger Jake DeBrusk or netminder Tuukka Rask will be suiting up for the B’s for Thursday night’s rematch with Pittsburgh at TD Garden.

Rask was set to have a night off anyways, and Cassidy hopes to have his top goalie back in net for Saturday night’s game against the Capitals in Washington. Rask appeared shaken up after Pittsburgh’s first goal of the game after suffering a lower-body injury, but he remained in the contest and notched the W for Boston.

“Obviously after the first goal, he was in a little discomfort. He was able to finish the game but not 100 percent today, so we kept him off the ice,” said Cassidy. “Hopefully Tuukka is ready for Saturday in Washington.”

Jaroslav Halak will get the start for Boston on Thursday night, which was Cassidy’s plan even before Rask got dinged up.

The update wasn’t as good for DeBrusk, who also did not skate in Wednesday’s practice. He will be sidelined on Thursday, and is considered day-to-day going forward.

DeBrusk suffered a lower-body injury as well, with his coming courtesy of a hip check from Sidney Crosby early in the first period. DeBrusk made his way to the bench after the play and did not return to the ice. The forward had one assist in five games heading into Tuesday night’s action.