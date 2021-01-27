With Ortiz And A-Rod Joining Mix, Hall Of Fame Voting Is Going To Get Even Messier In 2022If you thought the 2021 non-class of the Baseball Hall of Fame caused a kerfuffle, just wait until next year when Alex Rodriguez and David Oritz make their first appearance on the ballot.

Bruins Beat Pens 3-2 On Smith OT Goal With 11 Seconds LeftCraig Smith scored with 11 seconds left in overtime, and the Boston Bruins recovered after blowing a two-goal lead to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Boston Marathon 2021 Set For Monday, October 11 If Races Are AllowedThe Boston Marathon will be run on Monday, October 11, Columbus Day, if road races are allowed then under the Massachusetts reopening plan, the Boston Athletic Association announced Tuesday.

Schilling, Clemens, Bonds Fail To Earn Spot In Baseball Hall Of Fame In 2021There will be no members in the Baseball Hall of Fame class of 2021, after two Hall-worthy former Red Sox and the most prolific home run hitter in history failed to garner enough votes.

Former Red Sox Coach, PawSox Manager Ron Johnson Dead At 64 From Complications From COVID-19Former Red Sox first base coach and Pawtucket Red Sox manager Ron Johnson has died from complications from COVID-19