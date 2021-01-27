BOSTON (CBS) – Several towns woke up to several inches of snow early Wednesday morning.
Here are the latest snowfall totals in Massachusetts from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers.
Grafton 6.1 inches
Holden 5.5
Falmouth 5.5
Sterling 5.3
Hubbardston 5.3
Westborough 5.0
Ashland 4.8
Northborough 4.6
Boylston 4.6
Fitchburg 4.6
Cambridge 4.5
New Bedford 4.2
Townsend 4.1
Waltham 4.1
Lexington 4.1
Hopkinton 4.0
Fairhaven 4.0
Marion 4.0
Plymouth 4.0
Topsfield 4.0
Westford 4.0
Rockland 3.9
Worcester 3.8
Boston 3.6 (Logan Airport)
Barnstable 3.6
Framingham 3.5
Haverhill 3.5
Bourne 3.5
Dighton 3.5
Attleboro 3.5
Brockton 3.5
Marstons Mills 3.5