BOSTON (CBS) – Margaret Berkowitch thought she lucked out by being able to book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine.

“I got up this morning – 5 o’clock – went on the iPad and I thought, ‘ow this is great I got an appointment,’” she.

The problem was it was an error. The appointment she got was for this weekend before Phase 2 even starts.

“Just a lot of confusion,” Berkowitch said.

Mary-Ellen Racine and Jim McKiernan are also anxious about trying to book an appointment.

“I’m just afraid that I’ll poke a wrong button,” said Racine.

AARP of Massachusetts said it’s getting tons of calls and emails from members who are having a hard time navigating the state’s vaccination website to make an appointment.

“Yeah, the immediate thing is reach out to relatives or friends or someone trusted that can help you navigate if you’re not comfortable doing it yourself,” said Mike Festa of AARP.

City of Worcester Medical Director Doctor Mike Hirsh said it’s going to take time for everyone to get their appointment and vaccination.

“I think the two phone calls I would make first are the primary care physician’s office and the pharmacies local to them. They’ll have information we probably don’t even have yet,” Hirsh said.

Visit Mass.Gov/CovidVaccine to find out when you’re eligible and to book an appointment.