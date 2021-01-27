DURHAM, N.H. (CBS) — Less than a week into his presidency, a new poll finds that a majority of New Hampshire residents surveyed approve of Joe Biden and his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. The Granite State Poll from the University of New Hampshire puts Biden’s approval rating at 55%, and finds 59% like how the president has handled the COVID crisis so far.

The net approval rating for Biden’s handling of the pandemic (+29%) is higher than at any point in former President Donald Trump’s tenure, pollsters said.

It’s unclear just how long the honeymoon will last, though. His net approval rating is significantly higher than Trump’s was after his inauguration, but lower than former President Barack Obama’s during the same period in 2009.

Biden Begins Presidency With "Honeymoon" in NH, Mandate to Work With GOP & Deliver Stimulus Checks#nhpoliticshttps://t.co/JhdWHW3kdb — UNH Survey Center (@UNHSurveyCenter) January 26, 2021

“New Hampshire residents give newly-inaugurated President Joe Biden good marks for his handling of COVID-19 and his overall job performance so far,” pollsters said in a statement. “However, residents are split on whether Biden will be a successful president and whether the country will become more unified during his tenure in office.”

The online poll surveyed more than 2,000 New Hampshire residents between Jan. 21 and Jan. 25.

The poll shows an overwhelming majority want Biden to reach across the aisle. It found 74% want him to work with Republican Congressional leaders as best he can to accomplish things, even if that means disappointing some who voted for him.

The state is more split on Vice President Kamala Harris, the poll found. Forty-two percent of those surveyed have a favorable opinion of the first woman, Black and Asian-American to become VP – the same number that has an unfavorable opinion of her.

Can Biden follow through on his call to unify the country? New Hampshire residents aren’t so sure. The poll found 36% believe America will become more unified through the Biden presidency, while 37% say more divided.