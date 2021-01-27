ATTLEBORO (CBS) – Bishop Feehan High School varsity hockey player AJ Quetta is in the hospital following an accident on the ice Tuesday night. School officials said he crashed into the boards during the game against Pope Francis in Springfield.
Bishop Feehan President Tim Sullivan said his teammates and even opposing players got together after the game to show their support.
“It was a long delay when AJ was injured and the kids went back out and skated again and I’m sure that second half was, for everybody, pretty emotional,” Sullivan said. “Then at the end of the game to have them circle up for AJ, was pretty special.”
A great show of sportsmanship as both teams gather at center ice for the Bishop Feehan player who left due to injury. pic.twitter.com/rN3RyANayr
— Jason Kates (@Jason_Kates) January 27, 2021
The Boston Bruins tweeted that the team is keeping AJ’s family and community in their hearts during the difficult time.
A statement from the Boston Bruins: pic.twitter.com/hPIi8WsU18
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 27, 2021
A GoFundMe page to help his family with medical expenses has raised more than $125,000 since it was created Wednesday afternoon.