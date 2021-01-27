CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:AJ Quetta, Attleboro News, Bishop Feehan

ATTLEBORO (CBS) – Bishop Feehan High School varsity hockey player AJ Quetta is in the hospital following an accident on the ice Tuesday night. School officials said he crashed into the boards during the game against Pope Francis in Springfield.

Bishop Feehan President Tim Sullivan said his teammates and even opposing players got together after the game to show their support.

Bishop Feehan hockey player AJ Quetta (Image credit Bishop Feehan)

“It was a long delay when AJ was injured and the kids went back out and skated again and I’m sure that second half was, for everybody, pretty emotional,” Sullivan said. “Then at the end of the game to have them circle up for AJ, was pretty special.”

The Boston Bruins tweeted that the team is keeping AJ’s family and community in their hearts during the difficult time.

A GoFundMe page to help his family with medical expenses has raised more than $125,000 since it was created Wednesday afternoon.

CBSBoston.com Staff