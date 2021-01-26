BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady the quarterback will never say a cross word about Bill Belichick.

Tom Brady the father of the quarterback? That may be a different story.

Tom Brady Sr. — who made news Monday by announcing that he was hospitalized with COVID-19 in September, when his wife was also ill with the virus — spoke to the Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian this week. The proud father of the quarterback who’s heading to his 10th Super Bowl spoke glowingly of the entire Kraft family, from Robert to Jonathan to Daniel.

When Guregian noted that a rather important principal of the Patriots was missing from that statement, Brady Sr. then commented on Bill Belichick.

“I’m guessing he’s on a little bit of a hot seat right now,” Brady Sr. said of Belichick.

Guregian noted that Brady Sr. “cracked” this line, perhaps indicating it was a lighthearted quip. Yet considering the names involved and the drastic split in success between Brady and the Patriots this season, it’s sure to raise a few eyebrows in Foxboro.

Brady threw 40 touchdowns — the second-highest single-season mark of his career, behind only his 50-TD season in 2007 — for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who will host the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV in two weeks. The Patriots, meanwhile, had the 30th-ranked passing offense with Cam Newton and a dash of Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer. It’s obviously worked out better for Brady thus far, but his father said that it won’t change the historic accomplishments that the quarterback and coach authored for so long.

“They had a great 20-year run, as good a run as anybody has ever had,” Brady Sr. said of his son’s unprecedented run of success under Belichick. “Without disparaging Bill in any way, I just think it was time.”