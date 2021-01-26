BOSTON (CBS) – So far, the coronavirus vaccine rollout in Massachusetts has been a bit bumpy, but it is moving along.

On Monday, Phase 2 starts. Residents 75 years old and above will be eligible to receive the vaccine starting on Feb. 1. On Wednesday, those residents can register for a coronavirus vaccine appointment.

The map below is the sites where the vaccines will be given.

You pick the site closest to you, and sign up.

But there are still many people that have questions. One state representative says the plan, and website, need work.

“The vaccine dashboard, as it stands, doesn’t make sense. That we do not have clear benchmarks for what success actually looks like as we move forward,” said Rep. Mike Connolly of Cambridge.

In Attleboro, Mayor Paul Heroux has made arrangements for their own mass vaccination site and is cautiously optimistic.

“Looks like we are going to have about a 100 vaccines a day that we’ll be able to provide. And as of right now, we do have a good plan in place,” said Mayor Heroux.

But some health care providers say while the state’s plan is adequate, the supply of vaccine doses is not.

“So week to week, how many vaccines are going to be coming? Can we plan for weeks ahead? Well, it’s a little bit challenging to do that because one of the key variables is how many vaccines are we going to have that week coming in,” said Dr. Tom Sequist of Mass General Brigham. “We all hope and are waiting for the supply to increase and increase, and that’s not a state-level issue.”