CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said the state is “off and running” on the first official day of the latest phase of its COVID vaccination plan that includes shots for residents 65 and older.
Phase 1B of the state’s COVID vaccination plan was initially scheduled to get underway Tuesday, allowing anyone in the state over 65 years old to sign up and receive an appointment.
The state got off to a faster than expected start, and some received their vaccine as early as Saturday.
We’re off and running with the first day of vaccinations for those in Phase 1B! Visited our site in Londonderry this morning to check in with our team and thank our @NHNationalGuard for their extraordinary efforts. Still need to register? Visit https://t.co/WP432PHkcE pic.twitter.com/j51Oy4NOtv
— Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) January 26, 2021
On Tuesday, Sununu tweeted that the state is “off and running” as he visited a vaccine site in Londonderry and thanked the New Hampshire National Guard for its assistance.
There are about 325,000 people over 65 eligible to receive the vaccine in New Hampshire in the latest phase.
To make an appointment, click here.