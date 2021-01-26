ATHOL (CBS) – Rose and Ed Bartok said their bathroom remodel took a lot longer and ended up costing them a lot more. Ed tells WBZ, the couple planned on getting a shower surround, but had to go a different route, tiling and getting a whirlpool tub.
Hoping to keep costs down, they ordered an easy install a three-piece shower kit from Lowe’s, but it arrived cracked and damaged. They then had to wait weeks for a replacement and just before it should have been delivered, they got a message from the store telling them the second shower kit also arrived damaged.
“At this point I had no faith in the product with two in a row damaged,” Ed said.
Ed paid more than $1600 dollars for the shower – and charged it to his credit card, thinking it would be an easy transaction to cancel it and get reimbursed. It wasn’t.
After weeks of calling looking to get their money back, Rose contacted the I-Team. “The day after I reached out to you he got a call from Lowe’s,” Rose said.
Ed says that within a few days he was issued a refund.
In a statement Lowe’s said, “Our customer service team has worked with Mr. Bartok to reach a resolution.”
Ed said, “This was almost $1700 which is a pretty good chunk of money when you have nothing to show for it. They sure got on it after they heard from you guys.”