Schilling, Clemens, Bonds Fail To Earn Spot In Baseball Hall Of Fame In 2021There will be no members in the Baseball Hall of Fame class of 2021, after two Hall-worthy former Red Sox and the most prolific home run hitter in history failed to garner enough votes.

Boston Marathon 2021 Set For Monday, October 11 If Races Are AllowedThe Boston Marathon will be run on Monday, October 11, Columbus Day, if road races are allowed then under the Massachusetts reopening plan, the Boston Athletic Association announced Tuesday.

Former Red Sox Coach, PawSox Manager Ron Johnson Dead At 64 From Complications From COVID-19Former Red Sox first base coach and Pawtucket Red Sox manager Ron Johnson has died from complications from COVID-19

Update: Celtics Depart For San Antonio; Wednesday's Game With Spurs Appears To Be OnBoston's game against the San Antonio Spurs is now in doubt, after Monday's Pelicans-Spurs game in New Orleans was postponed by the NBA due to the league's healthy and safety protocols.

Julian Edelman Reveals A Bill Belichickism That Helps Explain Patriots' Late-Season SuccessThe reasons for the Patriots' late-season success may be multiple, but Julian Edelman revealed one simple message that is apparently a Bill Belichick staple late in seasons.