BOSTON (CBS) — Former Red Sox first base coach and Pawtucket Red Sox manager Ron Johnson has died from complications from COVID-19, his family told the Virginian-Pilot on Tuesday. Johnson was 64.
A former Major League first baseman, Johnson had a lengthy managerial career in the minors. He racked up a 1,752-1,770 career record over 24 seasons in the minors, serving as skipper of the Norfolk Tides (2012-18), the PawSox (2005-09), the Omaha Golden Spikes (1999) and the Omaha Royals (1998). He was the winningest manager in Tides history with 491 wins, earning Manager of the Year honors in 2015.
Terrible news: Former Red Sox coach and PawSox manager Ron Johnson passed away this morning. Better known as RJ, he had been in the hospital with COVID. He was a terrific man, husband and father.
— Joe McDonald (@JoeyMacHockey) January 26, 2021
Johnson joined the Red Sox organization in 2000 when he took over as manager of the Class A Sarasota Red Sox. He was promoted to manager of the Double-A Trenton Thunder in 2002, and then managed the Portland Sea Dogs for two seasons starting in 2003 when the Red Sox switched Double-A affiliates. In Portland, he helped develop future MLB stars like Hanley Ramirez and Kevin Youkilis.
Johnson took over the Pawtucket Red Sox in 2005, and amassed a 357-359 record in his five seasons on the bench, leading the PawSox to one postseason berth. He was promoted to Red Sox first base coach in 2009 under then-manager Terry Francona, a position he held for two season.