BOSTON (CBS) – Mayor Marty Walsh announced that Boston is moving forward to Phase 3, Step 1 in its coronavirus reopening plan. The city had paused reopening activity in anticipation of increasing cases around the holiday season.
The pause was set to expire on Wednesday. Walsh said that while the pause is being extended, the city will move forward to Phase 3, Step 1 starting Monday.
As a result, a variety of businesses will be allowed to reopen with coronavirus precuations, including:
- Indoor fitness centers and health clubs, including gyms using alternative spaces
- Movie theaters, aquarium and museums
- Indoor recreational athletic facilities and indoor recreational venues with low contact use like batting cages, driving ranges, bowling alleys and rock climbing
- Sightseeing and other organized tours including bus tours, harbor cruises and whale watches
Indoor event spaces, indoor and outdoor arcades, and most businesses will be subject to the 25% capacity limits that the state extended to February 8.
“Throughout the pandemic, Boston and our public health department have taken a cautious approach. We will only move forward to reopening if the public health experts feel that it’s safe to do so,” Walsh said.